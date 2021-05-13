Michelle Obama Admits She Suffers with ‘Low-Grade Depression’ [WATCH]

*During a recent conversation with Stephen Colbert, Michelle Obama spoke about dealing with “low-grade depression” and shared tips on how she copes with it.

The former first lady admitted that she’s been dealing with “some form of low-grade depression” since last August, saying it was triggered by the COVID pandemic, racial inequality, and Trump’s presidency.

In Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Obama said: “Over the course of adulthood you develop your own tools, and for me it’s turning off the noise that it upsetting. You know, knowing that I can’t keep reading all the feeds that are fuelling my anxiety and taking a break from it.”

She added, “I did that as first lady. There were just times that I couldn’t hear the bad news about the country that I had to serve, because I know that the news isn’t a full reflection of what the country is.”

Obama continued, “I surround myself with things that make me feel good – family, friends, walks, exercise. So when I talk to my kids about that, I try to urge them to understand that the valleys are temporary, and so are the peaks. They have to be prepared to handle the highs and the lows.”

Watch her conversation with Colbert via the clip below.

Obama also stressed the message for young people especially that dealing with mental health was normal.

“Over the course of your life, as you know, this is a part of life. Nobody rides life on a high. And I think it’s important for young people to know that. You’re not going to feel great all of the time, and there are going to be moments in all of our lives, particularly in the middle of a pandemic and racial unrest – you’re gonna feel a kind of way about it, so give yourself a break.”

In related news, Obama recently dished with Gayle King about the conviction of Derek Chauvin of the murder of George Floyd, and revealed her worries about the safety of her daughters, 19-year-old Sasha and 22-year-old Malia, anytime they get into a car by themselves.

“They’re driving, but every time they get in a car by themselves, I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them: The fact that they are good students and polite girls, but maybe they’re playing their music a little loud. Maybe somebody sees the back of their head and makes an assumption,” she said.

Obama continued: “I, like so many parents of Black kids … the innocent act of getting a license puts fear in our hearts. So I think we have to talk about it more and we have to ask our fellow citizens to listen a bit more and to believe us and to know that we don’t want to be out there marching.”

