How Marjorie Taylor Greene Spun Being Thoroughly and Hilariously Ignored by AOC Outside House Chamber (Video)

*After Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez refused to acknowledge right wing colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene when she repeatedly screamed her name outside the House floor Wednesday (hoping to debate AOC on her Green New Deal), the Q’Anon-supporter filmed a video for her supporters spinning AOC’s disregard as a “refusal to debate me.”

Two Washington Post reporters witnessed the whole spectacle. They said AOC left the House chamber late Wednesday afternoon ahead of Greene, who shouted “Hey Alexandria” twice to get her attention. The reporters said AOC “did not stop.” But Greene caught up with her, began shouting at her and asking why she supports far-left activist group antifa and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them “terrorist” groups.

“You don’t care about the American people,” Greene shouted, according to the Post. “Why do you support terrorists and antifa?”

Greene shouted at Ocasio-Cortez that she was failing to defend her “radical socialist” beliefs by declining to publicly debate her. AOC still didn’t stop to respond to Greene and only turned around once, when she threw her hands in the air, the Post reported.

Greene then tweeted about the whole non-encounter, writing on Wednesday, “Just talked to @AOC again. You chickened out bc you are too scared to debate me about your Socialist Green New Deal. You are also a hate-America terrorist sympathizer. #JihadSquad Members of Congress do NOT support terrorism & shouldn’t be afraid to debate their legislation.”

She then filmed this video, further mischaracterizing her irrelevance to AOC as AOC being unwilling to defend her “socialist” agenda.

Watch on an empty stomach: