Thursday, May 13, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

2 Firefighters to be Fired in Kobe Bryant Copter Crash Photo Scandal

By Fisher Jack
0

Kobe Helicopter Crash Site
Kobe Helicopter Crash Scene (Photo: NTSB)

*Several first responders are going to be held accountable for taking and distributing pictures from the horrific crash site where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died.

So far, two firefighters are set to be fired for their actions. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa Bryant’s legal team says they received paperwork from the fire department’s own internal investigation and found that they’d sent 2 firefighters “intention to discharge” letters because they’d taken pics at the scene. It was noted that one of the firefighters, according to the docs, was just a safety officer there to secure the scene that day, but took graphic shots of the victims’ remains. As TMZ reports, both firefighters apparently shared the pics with an L.A. County Fire media relations officer, who then proceeded to send it around to other firefighters.

Vanessa’s attorneys filed legal docs about scheduling the trial in her invasion of privacy lawsuit against L.A. County and, in the process, revealed the L.A. County Fire Department was involved in the photo-taking and sharing.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: EUR SPOTLIGHT: Vivica A. Fox Dishes on Love Life, Ivanka Trump, Khloe K. & Biggest Regret / WATCH

Previous articleTampa Bay Lightning Started Three Black Forwards in Finale Against Florida Panthers
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO