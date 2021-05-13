2 Firefighters to be Fired in Kobe Bryant Copter Crash Photo Scandal

*Several first responders are going to be held accountable for taking and distributing pictures from the horrific crash site where Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died.

So far, two firefighters are set to be fired for their actions. In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Vanessa Bryant’s legal team says they received paperwork from the fire department’s own internal investigation and found that they’d sent 2 firefighters “intention to discharge” letters because they’d taken pics at the scene. It was noted that one of the firefighters, according to the docs, was just a safety officer there to secure the scene that day, but took graphic shots of the victims’ remains. As TMZ reports, both firefighters apparently shared the pics with an L.A. County Fire media relations officer, who then proceeded to send it around to other firefighters.

Vanessa’s attorneys filed legal docs about scheduling the trial in her invasion of privacy lawsuit against L.A. County and, in the process, revealed the L.A. County Fire Department was involved in the photo-taking and sharing.

