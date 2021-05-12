Wednesday, May 12, 2021
VIDEO: Regina King To Direct Live Adaptation of Comic Book ‘Bitter Root’

bitter_root_cover
Bitter Root comic series

*Legendary has tapped Regina King to direct and produce a feature adaptation of “Bitter Root,” the acclaimed Image Comics series created by David F. Walker & Sanford Greene and indie veteran Chuck Brown. King will also produce with Reina King via their Royal Ties banner, alongside Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian of Proximity Media, reports Deadline.

King comes to the project fresh from her acclaimed directing debut on the Amazon Studios pic “One Night In Miami,” which earned her a nomination for a DGA Award and an NAACP Image Award.

The story is set during the Harlem Renaissance of 1924, when a fractured family of once-great monster hunters faces an unimaginable evil that descends upon New York City. For generations, the Sangeryes have hunted and cured those infected by a supernatural force that feeds off the prejudice of the era, transforming human beings into hideous monsters. With most of the family dead, and the surviving Sangeryes at odds between saving or killing the creatures, they must overcome the wounds of the past in the hopes of thwarting an invasion. The series received nominations for a 2019 Eisner Award for Best New Series and a 2019 Ringo award for Best Series.

Get more details about the Bitter Root comic series in these reviews and interviews below:

