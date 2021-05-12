Soulja Boy’s Ex is Suing Him – She Claims He Beat Her Causing Miscarriage!

*Soulja Boy is back in the headlines and not for his music, but this time over new shocking claims.

According to TMZ, the rapper is being sued by his ex who claims she was beaten by the entertainer which led her to suffer a miscarriage.

In the suit obtained by the news site, the woman who filed under the pseudonym Jane Doe to protect her identity, claims she was subjected to domestic violence for years at the hands of Soulja Boy. She claims that while pregnant with his child in 2015, he became violent after a simple conversation. She said he allegedly punched her in the face and the chest until she could no longer stand on her feet. She also states that the punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body to protect her stomach while using her hands to shield her head. She said Soulja also kicked her all over her body, particularly in the stomach, and claims soon after she suffered a miscarriage, TMZ reports.

