Colin Kaepernick to Release Essays Calling for Abolition of Police and Prisons

*Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is set to release an anthology of essays calling for abolition of the police and prisons.

“Today, I’m excited to share that we at @KaepernickPublishing will be releasing our first title, ABOLITION FOR THE PEOPLE: THE MOVEMENT FOR A FUTURE WITHOUT POLICING & PRISONS, on 10/12/21,” the former San Francisco 49er posted on Instagram. “This anthology builds on decades of organizing and writing against policing & prisons & features the work of over 30 contributors plus a reader’s guide, infographics, & cover art by Emory Douglas.”

Kaepernick, who will edit the anthology, will release the essays through his publishing company. The athlete and activist has been a vocal supporter of defunding the police. In 2016 he kicked off the kneeling movement that saw players in every major sports league kneeling before games in protest of police brutality.

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick said at the time. “To me, this is bigger than football, and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Last year, Kaepernick called the police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor “white supremacists,” writing on Twitter: “The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people. Kap added the hashtags “#BreonnaTaylor #SayHerName #AbolishThePolice.”

As reported by the Washington Examiner, during his tenure with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick pissed off many police officials for wearing socks during practice that depicted cops as pigs.

“It’s just ridiculous that the same league that prohibits the Dallas (Cowboys) football club from honoring the slain officers in their community with their uniforms stands silent when Kaepernick is dishonoring police officers with what he’s wearing on the field,” Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations said at the time.