Bravo Announces Porsha Williams to Star in Three-part Special

*Porsha Williams is taking fans deep inside her personal life with a three-part special on Bravo.

“The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer. The special will focus on Porsha’s life and her family,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The announcement coincides with Porsha’s shocking reveal that she is engaged to Simon Guobadia — the ex-husband of her RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the reality TV star posted a selfie with Simon along with the caption: “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Williams wrote. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Be happy & smile !! YOLO 🧿🧿❤️ Love pic.twitter.com/n38JdESNOm — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) May 11, 2021

Simon later confirmed the pair were engaged after a month of dating.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” he wrote on Instagram.

Simon is expected to appear in Porsha’s new series if they are still together once filming begins.

In his Instagram post on Monday, Simon shared a close-up of Williams’ emerald-cut engagement ring — check it out below (SWIPE to see photo).

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one,” Simon captioned the series of photos. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIMON IYORE GUOBADIA (@iamsimonguobadia)

As reported by PEOPLE, Falynn announced her split from Simon last month. The couple called it quits after two years of marriage. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Following news of Simon and Porcha’s engagement, Falynn responded in a statement on Tuesday, saying: “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you,” she said, as reported by SandraRose.com.

Falynn and Simon are said to be finalizing their divorce.