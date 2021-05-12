Wednesday, May 12, 2021
2021 R&R Hall of Fame Inductees: Jay Z, Tina Turner & More Named

By Fisher Jack
Jay Z - Tina Turner (Getty)
Jay Z – Tina Turner (Getty)

*Wednesday morning, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced which of this year’s nominees will be inducted at the 2021 ceremony on Oct. 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Superstar Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go’s were elected to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, making this their first time on the ballot. The class also includes legendary singer Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren.

The hall will also welcome LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with musical excellence awards. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton will be honored as early influencers. Organizers are calling it “the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization,” according to a news release.

