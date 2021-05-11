The Pulse of Entertainment: Jenny Lumet’s CBS Deal Includes Star Trek and Lena Horne Projects

*“Seeing Nichelle Nichols as Uhura (Star Trek) totally stuck with me,” said Jenny Lumet, granddaughter to the iconic Lena Horne who executive produces “Star Trek: Discovery” on CBS, about why she got involve with the Star Trek franchise. “Nothing worked without her. Communications in the universe was channeled through her. So a black woman saved the universe. So I’m a fan of her.”

CBS gave the New York native a four year deal. She is co-creator and executive producer of the series “Clarice;” executive producer of “Star Trek: Discovery;” co-creator, writer and executive producer of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds;” she co-wrote an episode titled “Runaway” for the Emmy nominated “Star Trek: Short Treks” mini-series and she is the creator, writer and executive producer of Showtime’s “Blackbird: Lena Horne and America” series.

“Star Trek…is about family,” she added.

“We have ‘Clarice’ on air now…‘Trek World’. I am consulting producer of ‘Star Trek Picard’ on Discovery and co-creator of ‘Strange New World.’ This summer ‘The Man Who Fell to Earth.’ I just sold a 10 part series about my grandmother Lena Horne for Showtime,” Jenny added.

Jenny is a Polish/African-American. She is the daughter to Director Sidney Lumet who is Polish and Gail Buckley Jones-Lumet, a journalist, who is African-American. Gail’s mother was Lena Horne. Lena, an inspiration to all black women, passed away at the age of 93 and didn’t stop working until the age of 86.

Lumet started out as a drama teacher in Manhattan City, New York and went on to become an actress and screenwriter. Her credits include Rachel Getting Married (2008); The Mummy as writer (2017); Star Trek: Discovery as consulting producer (2017), and writer on “Short Trek” mini-series. As an actress her credits include Dealthtrap (1982) and Running on Empty (1988) both directed by her father Sidney. Jenny Lumet garnered a NY Film Critic’s Circle Award, an NAACP Award and a Toronto Film Critic’s Association Award.

“Ladies my age…to see this deal exist…they know it’s possible. Some have to see to dream,” said Lumet about how what she is doing will motivate other black women, as Nichelle Nichols motivated her. “It’s possible.”

CBS Studios is a subsidiary of CBS Entertainment Group, a division of ViacomCBS, the leader in entertainment programming of more than 70 series. Her grandmother Lena Horne, an African-Native American, started performing at the age of 16 at the infamous Cotton Club. She went on to be an iconic dancer, actress, Grammy Award winning singer and Civil Rights Activist. www.CBSSC.com

