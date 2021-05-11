Sterling K. Brown, Oprah Winfrey to Host Father’s Day Special on OWN

*Oprah Winfrey has teamed with Sterling K. Brown to celebrate Black fatherhood for a special set to air on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

The two-hour event is titled “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood” and will be hosted by Winfrey and Brown, the network announced in a press release, Urban Hollywood 411 reports.

“We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father, and celebrate the love and joy they bring to their families and communities,” Winfrey said in a statement.

READ MORE: Oprah Winfrey Reacts to ‘Reverberating Impact’ of Her Meghan Markle Interview

Join us for our first-ever #FathersDay special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood” hosted by @Oprah and @SterlingKBrown on Tuesday, June 15 at 9|8c! pic.twitter.com/eiiIKds7Tx — Oprah Winfrey Network (@OWNTV) May 7, 2021

“The greatest role of my life happened 10 years ago when I became a father for the first time,” added Brown. “I am honored to celebrate these exceptional men who are my ‘Brothers in Fatherhood’, and continue to shift the national perception of Black fathers.”

The special will feature musical performances and inspiring messages from celebrity fathers.

Hudlin Entertainment and The Gurin Company will produce the special, with executive producers Reginald Hudlin, Byron Phillips, Phil Gurin, Oprah, Brown and Tara Montgomery.

“When I got the call that Oprah wanted to do this special, I was overjoyed,” said Hudlin. “Once again, she knows exactly where the culture needs to go. There are so many Black Dads who give their all for their families who are never represented in the media. Sterling and I always compare notes on what’s best for our kids, and it’s wonderful to be able to take that conversation nationwide and replace inaccurate stereotypes with inspirational truths. You don’t have to be Black or a Dad to enjoy the show, but if you are, you’re going to love it. “

“Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood” premieres on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Father’s Day is Sunday, June 20.

In related news, Prince Harry and Oprah have announced the debut of their new mental health series.

Per PEOPLE, “The Me You Can’t See” will premiere on May 21 on Apple TV+. The series will help “lift the veil on the current state of mental health and well-being,” according to a press release.

“We are born into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences. But our shared experience is that we are all human,” said the Duke of Sussex.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss, or grief, which feels — and is—very personal,” he continued. “Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty.”

Oprah added, “Now more than ever, there is an immediate need to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion, and honesty. Our series aims to spark that global conversation.”