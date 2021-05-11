Robin Roberts Teams with LeBron James for New Disney Plus Interview Show [VIDEO]

*Robin Roberts and LeBron James have announced their new Disney+ celebrity interview show titled “Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts.”

Roberts will host and executive produce the four-episode series featuring conversations with female celebrities, Disney+ announced in a press release.

“This project is very personal to me, and I’m proud to bring it to Disney+,” Roberts said in a statement. “The guests we’ve assembled are an amazing group of women who have all achieved great success in their various careers. Although they represent different age groups and backgrounds, they were all willing to open up and share their unique stories with honesty and humor.”

In each episode, Roberts will chop it up with three famous women who share experiences that are both personal and moving. Guests include Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symoné and Josie Totah.

James serves as an executive producer on the series through his SpringHill production company.

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” premieres Friday, July 30, on Disney+.

Watch the trailer below.

Last month, James addressed the controversial tweet he posted regarding the fatal police shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.

We previously reported that James caught major heat for posting a photo of Nicholas Reardon, the Columbus police officer who fatally shot Bryant, and captioning the image “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” along with an hourglass emoji. His post was in reference to former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being found guilty on three counts in the murder of George Floyd. Bryant was shot hours before the verdict was handed down.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted the link to a Vox article titled, “Why they’re not saying Ma’Khia Bryant’s name, along with a caption addressing his original Twitter post.

“I fueled the wrong conversation about Ma’Khia Bryant and I owe it to her and this movement to change it,” James said, before giving props to Fabiola Cineas, the writer behind the article. “Thank you @fabiolacineas for educating us about Ma’Khia and her story and why this needs to be about her #sayhername#Blacklivesmatter.”

In her Vox article, Cineas wrote: “Bryant’s death has become a debate that questions a child’s actions – and worthiness to live – instead of another example of the racism of policing and the institution’s failure to provide wholesome support, care, and safety for the communities it serves.”

She also noted, “it’s worth considering whether the police officer would have fired shots if Bryant or the people involved in the altercation were white.”