Porsha Williams Engaged to Estranged Husband of RHOA Costar Falynn Guobadia

*Porsha Williams has announced she is engaged to Simon Guobadia — the ex-husband of her RHOA costar Falynn Guobadia.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the reality TV star posted a selfie with Simon along with the caption: “Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love,” Williams wrote. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

Simon later confirmed the pair were engaged after a month of dating.

“I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some,” he wrote on Instagram.

As reported by PEOPLE, Falynn announced her split from Simon last month. The couple called it quits after two years of marriage. In an Instagram Story post shared on April 22, Falynn wrote that the “mutual decision was not made lightly” and she and Simon “are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children.”

Porsha noted in her Instagram post that “Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January.”

“I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she continued. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

Simon and Falynn’s divorce has not yet been finalized, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Williams said that Simon and her ex Dennis McKinley — with whom she shares 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena — “are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ.”

“Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!” she added.

“It’s truly a beautiful moment in my life & we cannot wait to spend the rest of our lives together. xoxo P #LoveWins,” she wrote.