Niecy Nash ‘Would Love’ to Guest Star in Strip Club Series ‘P-Valley’

*Niecy Nash wants the creators of the hit Starz series “P-Valley” to know that she’s ready to make a guest appearance on the show.

The acclaimed drama follows the employees at a strip club in the Mississippi Delta. “P-Valley” season 1 released on July 12, 2020, and Starz ordered a second season only two weeks after the first season premiered.

“I would love to be on ‘P-Valley,’ I think it’s a great show,” Nash told Page Six. “I don’t necessarily have to be a stripper. For my significant other, it is her favorite show, so I would like to be on it just because of that.”

Nash, who wed singer Jessica Betts in August 2020, also told the outlet that the first thing she wants to do after the pandemic ends is travel and “make love all around the world.”

“The first thing I wanna do when I get out of quarantine, I just really want to travel. … I want to make love all around the world. I’m already in the ‘mile-high club.’”

During a March episode of Red Table Talk, Nash told host Jada Pinkett-Smith that she’d “never been with a woman before” Betts. She also said her kids with first husband Pastor Don Nas — Dia, 21, Donielle, 25, and son Dominic, 28 — had hilarious reactions after hearing about her same-sex relationship.

“My daughters were like, ‘Wait what?’ ” Nash recalls. “My youngest daughter, she reminded me, she was like, ‘Wait a minute mom, are you the same mom that was like girl, I’m strictly dickly?’ And I was like, ‘Wah, wah. Like yeah, but no.’”

“And my son was like, ‘Wooow,’ ” the actress continued.

Per Page Six, Nash initially remained mum when she and Betts tied the knot.

“My main thing was to tell my immediate circle,” she previously said of her low-key nuptials. “I can’t speak for people I don’t know. I feel loved by my friends and family; that was the most important part for me.”