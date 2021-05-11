Mother of Model Who Died from Rare Cancer Spots Delta Ad of Daughter at Airport

*The mother of model Natalia Harris, who passed away last year, received a heartwarming surprise when she was greeted by a Delta ad of her late daughter while catching a flight.

“First time flying, since my baby @iamnataliaharris transitioned,” Harris’ mother, Egli Colón Stephens, wrote in an Instagram post in March. “Just when I thought I was not going to see her ad from her @delta campaign, there she was. BOOM! Two posters on the corridor, right before boarding the plane. This “SEE YOU SOON” means more now than ever. I can’t wait to hold her in my arms and never, ever let her go.”

Stephens spotted the campaign poster again in the Delta Airlines skybridge during her return flight from Florida to New York City. The poster reads “This Is What See You Soon Looks Like.”

“Well, Mama E. thought her last post was a wrap, but baby girl @iamnataliaharris had different plans,” she wrote. “Look who was ready to welcome us again, before boarding the plane to come back home, after our long getaway!”

As reported by Blavity, Harris passed away on May 6, 2020, from a rare kidney cancer called renal medullary carcinoma, which typically affects young adults. She was 24.

READ MORE: Watch Wendy Williams Gaze Lovingly at her New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure During Unveiling (Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egli Colón Stephens, Ed.D. (@iamnataliasmom)



Harris was a model who appeared on the cover of Vogue Knitting, the competition series “Project Runway” and she co-authored a book with her mother about her cancer battle titled “Unbroken: A Mother-Daughter Journey of Resilience, Faith, and Courage,” per the report.

“All these signs and the message, ‘See you soon,’ it brings me peace. It makes me realize we think we are here for so long and in reality it is just a breath,” Stephens told Today. “She gives me the strength. I know she is with me through the many signs.”

Stephens shared the story about her daughter with Delta, and the airline responded by sending her a framed photo of the advertisements of Harris.

“I used to tell her, ‘Wow, when I grow up I want to be like you. She was so composed, so gentle,” Stephens said. “One of the things I recall vividly is a friend of the family said this world needs more Natalias. She was so compassionate.”

“I thought I had stopped being a mom (when I lost my only child), but I realized I am always going to be a mom, I am just mothering in another realm,” she added.

“Our Natalia lived with purpose and intention,” a spokesperson for Stephens told Today. “In her own gentle way, Natalia reminds me of Frank Sinatra’s song ‘I did it my way.’ She lived fully and in her short life shifted and touched so many others. She leaves a strong legacy behind.”