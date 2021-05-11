Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Laverne Cox Tapped to Host E!’s Iconic Red Carpet Coverage Starting in 2022

By Ny MaGee
Laverne+Cox+Think+FYC+Event+Z3gsr_eSO30l
Getty

*Laverne Cox has been named host of E!’s long-running red carpet award show coverage starting in 2022. 

E! announced Monday (May 10) that Cox is replacing Giuliana Rancic as host of  “Live from E!”. Rancic announced last week that she was parting ways with the network after 20 years as she has inked a new development deal with E!’s parent company, NBCUniversal. 

“Laverne Cox is a risk-taker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force,” NBCUniversal’s Jen Neal said in a statement. “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Laverne’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

Laverne+Cox+Short+Hairstyles+Short+Wavy+Cut+kAAaHTsRJtYl
Getty

The Emmy-nominated actress and activist will also host a series of celebrity-based interview specials spotlighting Hollywood influencers.

“I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long,” Cox said in a statement Monday. “I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives.”

Cox added, “I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages honey.”   

Cox previously co-hosted E!’s Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards pre-show special with Nina Parker and Brad Goreski.

Earlier this year, longtime E! red carpet host Ryan Seacrest announced he is leaving the network to tackle “new adventures.” Seacrest had been with E! for 14 years. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

