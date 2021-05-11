Clubhouse Launches Android App After iPhone Downloads Drop

*Clubhouse has announced that the app is no longer available for iPhones only. Android users in the U.S. can download the app starting immediately.

The app release comes after iPhone downloads took a dip down in April. Android users can download the app but they still need an invite to access it, TheWrap reports.

Clubhouse lets users listen into conversations as they’re happening live.

“As a part of the effort to keep the growth measured, we will be continuing the waitlist and invite system, ensuring that each new community member can bring along a few close friends,” the company said in a press release.

“As we head into the summer and continue to scale out the backend, we plan to begin opening up even further, welcoming millions more people in from the iOS waitlist, expanding language support, and adding more accessibility features, so that people worldwide can experience Clubhouse in a way that feels native to them,” Clubhouse said.

While the app for Android is currently only available in the US, the company will gather user feedback and fix any issues before expanding to other English-speaking countries and then worldwide, according to the report.

Meanwhile, per TheWrap, Twitter has launched its own version of Clubhouse called Twitter Spaces, Facebook is working on a clone of the app and Spotify has acquired the live audio app Locker Room.

We previously reported that Master P is not here for the popular app Clubhouse being valued at $1 billion. The app which is predominantly used by industry taste-makers and black entrepreneurs is not black-owned. It’s being reported that venture capital firms have valued it at $1 billion.

Master P took to social media earlier this year to express his frustrations, adding that black creatives are the primary reason for making the app blow up.

“I keep telling people, we go on Clubhouse, we making another one of them a billionaire,” P said on the Trapital Podcast. “We just did it! Just for Clubhouse. We need to create stuff like that to where we control the narrative and we’re able to put the money back in our community and our culture.”

