Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Candace Owens Mocks Michelle Obama for Saying Many Black People ‘Live in Fear’ (Video)

Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson
*In a recent interview with CBS News, Michelle Obama spoke about the fears many Black Americans feel under continued systemic racism in the country. Candace Owens mocked her on Monday as playing the “victim.”

Obama told CBS: “Many of us still live in fear as we go to the grocery store walking our dogs, or allowing our children to get a license.”

During an appearance at her second home on Fox News Monday, Owens mocked the former first lady’s comments, and joked that an investigation was needed. She told Tucker Carlson: “I think we have to launch an investigation because I want to know which nanny, which chef, which housekeeper, which chauffeur, which security service agent, which gardener, which landscaper is oppressing Michelle Obama.

Owens also compared Obama’s comments to LeBron James and Meghan Markle, saying all three enjoy playing the victim card.

“LeBron James living in Bel Air, he’s a victim. Meghan Markle downgraded from billionaire to multi-millionaire, she’s a victim,” she said. “They want you to know they are all victims … it’s because they are trying to distract us. “The truth is that they view us as peasants.”

Watch below:

