Bowlegged Lou: DJ Cassidys Pass The Mic – Everyday is Mother’s Day on BET / Watch

*Whats up ya’ll. Bowlegged Lou here. Just wanted to give kudo’s to DJ Cassidy for spearheading another great “Pass The Mic” event on BET.

13 great legendary acts doing the damn thing on the platform of DJ Cassidy’s brainchild dedicated to Mothers Day on BET.

This Lineup was epic incredible with performances by Gladys Knight, Patti Labelle, Vanessa Williams, Karyn White, Kelly Rowland, Al B Sure, Johnny Gill, Howard Hewett,Force Mds,Valerie Simpson, Keni Burke, Mtume With Tawatha & Shirley Jones of The Jones Girls

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Fox Soul Expands Original Slate to Push the Culture Forward

I was especially happy to help connect the Introduction dots with Cassidy to include Karyn White and the Force Mds. Some years ago both acts didn’t get a chance to appear & sing their own songs at 2 separate BET specials but they were able to this time.

So appreciative of Cassidy for helping to make that a reality for both Karyn and the Force Mds as the Superwoman and The Tender Love fellas rocked it with the other great legendary artists.

Besides Myself & DJ Chill Will proudly serving as talent coordinators to help Cassidy book the acts that he wants,we have to give a huge acknowledgement to Executive Producer Steve Rifkind.

Steve Rifkin believed in Cassidy and his whole Pass The Mic concept from jumpstreet as it was Steve’s idea to go to BET & help form the special national TV alliance & negotiations.Steve did that.

Steve’s also a great guy as I’ve known him for so many years as he was also a great friend to our late Co-manager Steve Salem. Sir Rif Is also the founding chairman of Loud Records and SRC records where he was associated with such artists as Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, Akon, Big Pun and others. He’s also a notorious practical joker like me. Ask Cassidy, he will tell you. Ha Ha.

All in all we appreciate everybody at BET who works so hard in helping to Pass The Mic with DJ Cassidy especially in honor of all mothers here on Earth and up in Heaven as they will always live in our hearts. Everyday is Mother’s Day.

*Bowlegged Lou*

Watch Video “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition” on YouTube