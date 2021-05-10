Monday, May 10, 2021
Tiger on the Loose in Houston Neighborhood (Raw Video)

By EURPublisher01
0

tiger loose in houston
Tiger loose in Houston neighborhood before being corralled by owner

*A Bengal tiger was spotted roaming around a neighborhood in Houston.

Houston police said the exotic cat was reported at about 8 p.m. at a home on Ivy Wall Drive, near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive. It was wearing a collar, and its owner eventually emerged to coax the animal back home.

In one of the videos, a man is seen in the front yard holding what appears to be a gun while yelling at the person who was taking the tiger inside.

It’s unclear if any charges were filed against the owner, as tigers are not allowed as pets in the City of Houston.

Watch raw video of the tiger below:

