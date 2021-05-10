Rhonda Morman Talks About New Hallmark Movie

Morman’s Romantic Movie Has Hollywood Buzzing About Her Electrifying Performance!

*(Hollywood, CA) May 6, 2021 – Known for playing diverse characters, Rhonda Morman is one of the ‘shining’ stars in Hollywood.

Full of talent, charisma, and resilience, Morman will be seen in a new holiday Hallmark movie directed by Sean McNamara which also stars Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Jacob Buster, and Logan Donovan, to be released later this year.

The Hallmark movie is about two sisters and a holiday adventure to remember. Hollywood is already buzzing about the electrifying performance of Rhonda Morman as “Nina” in the romantic sure-to-be classic movie.

With two decades of credits under her belt and an NAACP nomination, the beautiful actress and storyteller is an NAACP nominated best-supporting actress known for her outstanding work in the NAACP award-winning stage play, “Sunday Mourning.”

Her powerful performance as Shelby Brown the villain you love to hate in BET’s romantic comedy, Angrily Ever After on BET Her shows us why she is considered to be one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood.

Rhonda is a testament to what strength, courage, and tenacity look like.

In real life, she learned to eliminate fear from her mind early on after tragically suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. After being confined to a wheelchair and told that she would never walk again, she miraculously re-took her first steps at the age of eleven: steps that led to a successful career in the entertainment business.

This same spitfire determination that fueled Rhonda as an adolescent continues to propel her forward even today

When asked about her upcoming Hallmark movie, Rhonda says, “You are going to enjoy this movie. It is funny, romantic with heart wrenching moments.

“Great acting, like great writing, is often in the eye of the beholder, but audiences almost always know when they are in the presence of something special.” She adds, “I was truly blessed to work with incredible and special actors in this movie.”

Considered to be one of this generation’s most respected and acclaimed talents, Rhonda has the undeniable ability to bring complicated and charismatic characters to life-often with surprising tenderness.

A special thespian in her own right, Rhonda’s magnetic performance as a villain in the action-pack film, The Runners, about human trafficking directed by Joey Loomis and Micah Lyons released in 2020 showed her tremendous ability to transcend into a character and make it her own.

The beautiful actress commented that she enjoys challenging and diverse roles that take you out of your comfort zone.

She continues to challenge herself which has led her to play the lead in many feature films including, Bluest Moon (Amazon Prime), CainAbel (Amazon Prime), OLE Bryce and Stolen Breath the Truth Revealed (Amazon Prime). Rhonda also had supporting roles in the feature films, Her Little Secret, The Choir Director, Throwback Holiday, and Bums.

Shedding light on the pain and tragedy of Addiction, she played the role of Delphine, a heroin addict, opposite of Loretta Devine in The Lost Souls Cafe, written and directed by Donald Welch, aired on TV One.

The multifaceted actress is also a recurring cast member on the Netflix Original family-friendly series, Motown Magic and plays the role of “Grandma Ruby” created, produced and directed by Josh Wakely and executive music producer by Motown’s legendary icon Smokey Robinson, currently on its second season.

She was thrilled to be nominated for Children’s Programming with NAACP Images Award (2019 and 2020).

Her notable theatrical stage play roles include For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow is Enuf, Love Buddies, The Conversation, Blue God, Loves Holiday, Nylons, Angry Insecure Men, Save Us, The Things That Make Men Cry, Three Times a Lady, The Bachelorette Party and Detours.

Beyond the stage, film, and television, Rhonda has been involved in several industrial films, commercials, and print ads. She has expanded her expertise to the web series realm by taking on roles in Wendy + Julian, a web series produced by Dennis Dortch of Black & Sexy TV, and The Choir, a web series written and produced by Issa Rae and Alright TV.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in the LA Webfest for her reoccurring roles for two web series, What Men Want, and Black Boots, winning the award for the latter. She also recently wrapped up filming the Facebook Webseries, Kontaxt, (Bach Enterprises).

Rhonda also starred in The IGTV series, Confession Game directed by DeStorm Power.

Her guest starring role in the hit Bounce TV series, In the Cut is receiving raving reviews.

Rhonda is currently working on her book, “The Rhonda Morman Story – Coming Up Short (working title) with hopes of turning the story in a feature film.

As a philanthropist, Rhonda believes in giving back to her community, especially during the pandemic and says, “Helping others and making a difference in communities is what will help to make the world a better place.” “One person at a time, one day at a time, and one project at a time, you can make a difference that will leave a lasting impact in your community.”

Rhonda and her husband Maxim Fields own and operate the Better Living Center Headquarters, a non-profit multi-purpose community center in Inglewood, California.

