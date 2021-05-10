Monday, May 10, 2021
HomeRadioScope-OldSchool
Artist Spotlight

RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Patrice Rushen (Listen)

By EURPublisher01
0

patrice rushen
Patrice Rushen

*When we caught up with Patrice Rushen in 1993, her contract with Elektra Records had expired six years prior and it had been a minute since the heyday of her “Forget Me Nots,” “Remind Me” and “Haven’t You Heard” stretch in the 1980s.

But she was killing it as a musical director, having taken the helm for various award shows and TV specials. As for her own music, she had just signed with Disney’s new label Hollywood Records for the 1994 album “Anything But Ordinary,” and admitted being a bit nervous about how her music would be received by this new early-90s R&B audience.

She also speaks about her tracks being heavily sampled by this same generation, and tells the story about getting a phone call from Janet Jackson about being the musical director of the upcoming “Janet World Tour.”

From 1993, here’s our Radioscope interview with Patrice Rushen.

Previous article‘Glee’ Star Jacob Artist Dishes ‘The Get Together’ Film | WATCH
Next articleNetflix ‘Stopping Any Activities’ with HFPA Over Diversity Controversy
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO