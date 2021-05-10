RADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Patrice Rushen (Listen)

*When we caught up with Patrice Rushen in 1993, her contract with Elektra Records had expired six years prior and it had been a minute since the heyday of her “Forget Me Nots,” “Remind Me” and “Haven’t You Heard” stretch in the 1980s.

But she was killing it as a musical director, having taken the helm for various award shows and TV specials. As for her own music, she had just signed with Disney’s new label Hollywood Records for the 1994 album “Anything But Ordinary,” and admitted being a bit nervous about how her music would be received by this new early-90s R&B audience.

She also speaks about her tracks being heavily sampled by this same generation, and tells the story about getting a phone call from Janet Jackson about being the musical director of the upcoming “Janet World Tour.”

From 1993, here’s our Radioscope interview with Patrice Rushen.