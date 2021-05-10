Naomi Osaka to Launch Tennis Academy in Haiti and Los Angeles

*We simply cannot get enough of #NaomiOsaka! She may have taken a short break from tennis, but that does not mean she is slowing down.

The tennis star recently announced she is expanding her tennis academy to #Haiti and #LosAngeles. The Play Academy with #Nike and Laureus Sport for Good kicked off in #Japan last summer, but now the tennis champion is expanding to other locations close to her heart.

Osaka hails from Japan, but her father is Haitian. She currently resides and trains in Los Angeles. The Play Academy is a collaboration with Nike and Laureus Sport for Good and the objective of the program is to provide capacity-building training and grants with community organizations in hopes of encouraging girl’s participation in sports.

“We believe that all kids — especially girls — deserve a chance to play, no matter where they come from or what they look like,” said Osaka. “The more we provide girls with opportunities to get active, the more opportunities we are giving them to become leaders in their communities.”

