Monday, May 10, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Lizzo Breaks Down in Tik Tok Video: ‘I Don’t Want to Feel This Way Anymore’

By Fisher Jack
0

Lizzo - wiping face - sad - screenshot
Lizzo Tik Tok screenshot

*In an emotional new TikTok video, Lizzo opens up to fans about “feeling sad” while confessing that she also feels “like a burden to everyone.”

The 33-year-old entertainer tearfully explained, “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you?” she asked aloud before letting out a sigh. “Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, ‘Yo, I’m already sad,’” she continued. “Gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It’s crazy. Like, why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?”

She went on to say, “I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to and people do care about me,” she said before the superstar reminded herself that, “I am loved. I’m not alone. That’s how I want to feel, but I don’t feel it.” “OK, this is embarrassing,” she said before ending the emotional and candid video. Although Lizzo didn’t share exactly what was making her feel so down, she did give a hint of it in a follow-up video shared to TikTok later on Saturday, in which she said she was feeling a bit better.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wisconsin Man Facing 40 Years in Prison for Fatally Punching Son, 5, Over Cheesecake

Previous articleArtist Sanford Biggers Transforms Rockefeller Center with 25-foot Bronze ‘Oracle’ Sculpture
Next articleLaKeith Stanfield Joins Jewish Clubhouse Chat After Anti-Semitism Backlash
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO