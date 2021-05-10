Lizzo Breaks Down in Tik Tok Video: ‘I Don’t Want to Feel This Way Anymore’

*In an emotional new TikTok video, Lizzo opens up to fans about “feeling sad” while confessing that she also feels “like a burden to everyone.”

The 33-year-old entertainer tearfully explained, “You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone, and annoying, and nobody cares about you?” she asked aloud before letting out a sigh. “Can we get rid of that part? It’s like, ‘Yo, I’m already sad,’” she continued. “Gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It’s crazy. Like, why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?”

She went on to say, “I don’t want to feel this way anymore. I want to feel like I do have someone to talk to and people do care about me,” she said before the superstar reminded herself that, “I am loved. I’m not alone. That’s how I want to feel, but I don’t feel it.” “OK, this is embarrassing,” she said before ending the emotional and candid video. Although Lizzo didn’t share exactly what was making her feel so down, she did give a hint of it in a follow-up video shared to TikTok later on Saturday, in which she said she was feeling a bit better.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Wisconsin Man Facing 40 Years in Prison for Fatally Punching Son, 5, Over Cheesecake