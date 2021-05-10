Monday, May 10, 2021
LaKeith Stanfield Joins Jewish Clubhouse Chat After Anti-Semitism Backlash

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*LaKeith Stanfield has responded to backlash over moderating a Clubhouse room in which users allegedly engaged in anti-Semitic rhetoric. We previously reported, while the actor himself never said anything hateful about Jewish people, he still caught heat for not shutting down the conversation. 

Per Complex, Stanfield served as moderator during a discussion on Clubhouse last Wednesday night, during which participants reportedly compared Jewish people to Satanists and termites. According to the Daily Beast, Stanfield never said anything considered anti-Semitic but following criticism for joining the chat, he appeared in another Clubhouse session moderated by a panel of Jewish educators and addressed the backlash he’s received. 

“It’s been a crazy couple 48 hours,” Stanfield said. “I’ve been in a couple rooms where a lot of shit has been discussed and talked about, very heightened emotional states. It’s been very enlightening and interesting to me, I never really knew that this debate existed in this way about identity, the origins of Judaism in Jewishness, and how many different interpretations there are different things, whether or not it’s a religion and ethno-religion or what it is a faith race.”

READ MORE: LaKeith Stanfield Releases Apology for Moderating Anti-Semitic Clubhouse Chat 

After The Daily Beast accused Stanfield of “flirting with anti-Semitism,” he responded on Instagram in a since-deleted post that read: “They’ll always try to discredit and attack you…futile,” Stanfield captioned a picture, “thinkin outside of the box come wit a cost.”

He also posted a lengthy “unconditional” apology for not exiting the Clubhouse conversation.

“I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform to hate speech,” he wrote Friday. “I am not an anti-Semite, nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.”

“Yesterday I entered an online chat room on Clubhouse about the teachings of Louis Farrakhan. When the room’s participants noticed me, I was quickly made a moderator of this room,” said Stanfield. “At some point during the dialogue, the discussion took a very negative turn when several users made abhorrent anti-Semitic statements and at that point, I should have either shut down the discussion, or removed myself from it entirely.” 

His Instagram statement continued, “I condemn hate speech and discriminatory views of every kind. I unconditionally apologize for what went on in that chat room, and for allowing my presence there to give a platform for hate speech. I am not an anti-Semite nor do I condone any of the beliefs discussed in that chat room.”

The cancel culture movement and their ongoing faux outrage have decided that LaKeith deserves to be curbed over this incident. Do you agree? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleLizzo Breaks Down in Tik Tok Video: ‘I Don’t Want to Feel This Way Anymore’
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

