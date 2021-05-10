Monday, May 10, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘Glee’ Star Jacob Artist Dishes ‘The Get Together’ Film | WATCH

By Ty Cole
0

*Jacob Artist (“Glee”) is jumping for love in “The Get Together!”

The new film centers around four mid-twenty year-olds dealing with ultimatums at a wild house party. Artist plays Damien, who is in town with his girlfriend Betsy, (Johanna Brady), and plans on proposing to her at a surprise party, set up by her dad. Before heading to her father’s house, the couple stops at a party to see old friends.

The Get Together
The Get Together – (L,R – Johanna Braddy, Jacob Artist)

EURweb correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Artist about the role, his experience with short films, major films, and the three must haves for every get together.

On playing the role of Damien: I really liked how he was on a mission. I could relate…the feeling of wanting to ‘do the right thing’ and everyone would be happy. You can see how he transforms as a result to the circumstances that happen at the party – it just felt three dimensional.

THE GET TOGETHER
Vertical Entertainment’s THE GET TOGETHER

On participating in short films and major films: I love small films like this because everyone is there to make something special and to work hard. With big budget films, it can be a huge machine while with independent films, it’s a bit smaller with the crew and there’s an intimacy to it. You’re able to get your feet wet while telling the story.

 

On three essentials to bring to a party: Drinks, music, and fun people

Vertical Entertainments “The Get Together” will be available to watch On Demand May 14th.

Previous articleRhonda Morman Talks About New Hallmark Movie
Next articleRADIOSCOPE RAW Podcast: Our Uncut 1993 Interview with Patrice Rushen (Listen)
Ty Cole

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO