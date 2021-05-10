*Jacob Artist (“Glee”) is jumping for love in “The Get Together!”

The new film centers around four mid-twenty year-olds dealing with ultimatums at a wild house party. Artist plays Damien, who is in town with his girlfriend Betsy, (Johanna Brady), and plans on proposing to her at a surprise party, set up by her dad. Before heading to her father’s house, the couple stops at a party to see old friends.

EURweb correspondent Ty Cole spoke to Artist about the role, his experience with short films, major films, and the three must haves for every get together.

On playing the role of Damien: I really liked how he was on a mission. I could relate…the feeling of wanting to ‘do the right thing’ and everyone would be happy. You can see how he transforms as a result to the circumstances that happen at the party – it just felt three dimensional.

On participating in short films and major films: I love small films like this because everyone is there to make something special and to work hard. With big budget films, it can be a huge machine while with independent films, it’s a bit smaller with the crew and there’s an intimacy to it. You’re able to get your feet wet while telling the story.

On three essentials to bring to a party: Drinks, music, and fun people

Vertical Entertainments “The Get Together” will be available to watch On Demand May 14th.