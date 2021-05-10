Monday, May 10, 2021
Did Your Mom Bless Or Curse You?: The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

By riversteff
Although everybody should have happy thoughts of their parents, the reality is bad habits, miseducation and racism sometimes start at home. What habits and lessons were passed from previous generations in your family? From money and education to religion and how we treat others, it starts with our first teacher: Mom! And it’s not just what mom says, it’s the behavior she models. Most people find themselves reflecting on the generational lessons shared with them by their mothers or the mother-figures in their lives. What generational lessons are you reinforcing to your children and grandchildren? Join the conversation. Click on the video above.

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at info@SteffanieRivers.com with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @TCBStef on Twitter and Instagram.

Steffanie Rivers

