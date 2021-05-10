Monday, May 10, 2021
BLIND ITEM: The Rich Guy and His Love Child(ren)

By Ny MaGee
*The following Blind Item comes from Hollywood insider Enty Lawyer. Please address all inquiries and complaints to the original source.

I was kind of hoping the split was because everyone in the family was disgusted he was hanging out with the convicted pedophile. It turns out the rich guy had at least one baby with his girlfriend. There also might be a second from a few years back with another woman. 

Can you guess who the rich guy is at the center of a high-profile divorce? Sound off in the comments. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

