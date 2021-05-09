Sunday, May 9, 2021
Serena, Husband, Daughter and In-laws Seen Having Fun in New Pics

By Fisher Jack
Serena Williams with in-laws and husband
Serena Williams with in-laws and husband

*Serena Williams has shown to be a superstar both on and off the court as she is seen spending quality time with her family in recent pictures shared on Instagram.

A popular saying goes that the memories we make with our family are everything. Alexis Ohanian lived out that saying in the adorable pictures he shared on his Instagram story.

The snapshots featured him, his wife, Serena Williams, his daughter, Olympia, and his parents having a swell time as a big happy family.

Together with Olympia, Ohanian and Williams are among the cutest families on Instagram; the parents of one have been married since November 2017. Despite the rock-solid state of their marriage, it had not been an easy ride.  More details at amomama.com. Link in BIO Follow @amomama_usa

