Sunday, May 9, 2021
HomeNewsBlack Celebrity Gossip
Black Celebrity Gossip

Michael B. Jordan Wants Kids in the Next 7 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

By Fisher Jack
0

Michael B Jordan - smile - screenshot*Is Michael B. Jordan ready to take on fatherhood?

The “Without Remorse” star tells Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall that he’d like to have “a couple” of kids in the next seven years – but will he name any of them after himself?

The reigning Sexiest Man Alive also shares his thoughts on taking home this year’s title and jokes that his family bought every issue available!

And, how meaningful was it for Michael to be the first actor of color to step into the lead role of Tom Clancy’s legendary character, John Kelly?

“Without Remorse” is now streaming on Prime Video.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Michael B. Jordan Talks Chadwick Boseman’s Oscar Snub (Watch)

Previous articleJoin Michael Colyar and Artist Mike Norice on a Never-Before Mural Tour Experience in Los Angeles
Next articleDJ Cassidy and His Celebrity Friends to ‘Pass The Mic’ for BET Mother’s Day Special [EUR Exclusive VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO