Is Warner Bros. Looking for A Black Actor to Star in Next ‘Superman’ Film – That’s the Word

*The next Superman movie might be one for the history books. According to reports, Warner Bros. is searching for a black actor to play the lead role of Superman for their upcoming film.

In addition to that, reports also claim that the production company is looking for a black director for the project as well. Well-known journalist/author Ta-Nehisi Coates has signed on to write the screenplay and J.J. Abrams will be producing the project.

Currently, the lead role and director spot for the film hasn’t been locked in yet, but many are speculating on who will eventually get those positions. It was reported back in 2018 that Michael B. Jordan might take on the role.

Some are suggesting that Regina King, who made her directorial film debut with the movie One Night in Miami, should direct the new Superman project.

