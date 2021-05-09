Sunday, May 9, 2021
DMX Tells How Mom’s Visit to Him in Therapy Helped Their Relationship / VIDEO

*DMX’s final interview is set to air soon and ahead of its release, TV One has shared a snippet of the two-part special.

As we previously reported, the legendary rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, was hospitalized following a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose on April 3, where he had remained in intensive care since. He died on April 9 at the age of 50.

Shortly before he passed away, DMX sat down with producers of the cable channel’s popular “Uncensored” series for an all-encompassing interview. In the clip below, shared on social media, DMX emotionally explains how his mother surprising him during therapy after reuniting on an episode of Couple’s Therapy in 2012 helped their relationship. 🙏🏾💙

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Jeweler to the Stars Chris Aire Scores Victory over Breitling in Infringement Case

 

X also says candidly: “I’m going to look back on my life, just before I go, and thank God for every moment. It’s those moments, when they come together, that you see the beauty in who you are and why you are.”

