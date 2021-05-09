Sunday, May 9, 2021
DJ Cassidy and His Celebrity Friends to ‘Pass The Mic’ for BET Mother’s Day Special [EUR Exclusive VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EUR-DJ Cassidy-Pass The Mic.mov from EURweb on Vimeo.

*BET will celebrate Mother’s Day with “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition,” airing on Sunday, May 9th at 9 pm ET/PT. In celebration of mothers around the world, DJ Cassidy will pass the mic to an iconic line-up of legendary soul artists to sing their most uplifting, heartwarming, prolific records.
The event will feature performances from “The Godmother of Soul,” Patti LaBelle, R&B icon and New Edition member, Johnny Gill, and DJ Cassidy will also pass the mic to over a dozen other surprise legendary artists in this joyous celebration of mothers and women worldwide.
DJ Cassidy first launched his Pass The Mic series online, and the specials have now featured more than one hundred legendary superstars including Earth Wind & Fire, Chaka Khan, Nile Rodgers, Sister Sledge, Kool & The Gang, George Clinton, El Debarge, New Edition, Boyz II Men, Teddy Riley, En Vogue, TLC, SWV, LL Cool, Run DMC, Public Enemy, Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, Salt ‘N Pepa, Missy Elliot, Wyclef Jean, and countless others.

We caught up with the legendary DJ to dish about his inspiration behind “Pass The Mic” and how he was able to convince some of music’s most influential singers to participate in the virtual series. Check out our conversation with DJ Cassidy via the clip above.

Tune in to “DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic: BET Mother’s Day Edition” airing May 9 at 9 pm ET/PT on BET.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

