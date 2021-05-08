Wait. What? People Are Eating Rotten Raw Meat to Get High! / WATCH

*A new social media trend is emerging where people are reportedly eating raw meat as another way to get high. (Read on and scroll down to check out the video of man eating rotten, raw meat.)

Several people who have expertise in eating raw meat are encouraging others to at least wait a year or more to feel a “euphoric” effect after consuming it. According to Newsweek, some people have described rotten meat as having a “cheesy” taste and they enjoy how tender it is. The trend gained curiosity among Twitter after a user said that a friend convinced them to eat raw rotten meat aka “high meat” and they said they felt great from the experience.

However, some users on Reddit have shared the dangers of leaving raw meat to rot and if the process isn’t done correctly, it can lead to illnesses such as salmonella, shigella, E.coli, and other dangerous bacteria.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Dr. Ian Smith Slams Tamron Hall for Refusing to Have Black Professionals on Her Talk Show [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Watch the video: