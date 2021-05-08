Here’s Michelle Obama’s Reaction to Chauvin Verdict: ‘There’s Still Work to be Done’ / WATCH

*While appearing on “CBS This Morning,” the former First Lady (Michelle Obama) shared her reaction to Derek Chauvin’s trial and shared why she and President Barack Obama issued a rare statement on the verdict.

“The goal is to let leaders lead. But in certain times, people, you know, look to us often. ‘Well, what do you think? How do you feel?'” Mrs. Obama told CBS‘ Gayle King when asked about the verdict. As we previously reported, the Obamas released a statement after the verdict saying the Minnesota jury “did the right thing” in convicting Chauvin, but added that “true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.”

Mrs. Obama went on to say, “We know that while we’re all breathing a sigh of relief over the verdict, there’s still work to be done. And so we, we can’t sort of say, ‘Great. That happened. Let’s move on,'” she told King. “I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way because many of us still live in fear.”

