Saturday, May 8, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Here’s Michelle Obama’s Reaction to Chauvin Verdict: ‘There’s Still Work to be Done’ / WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Michelle Obama - DNC speech-screenshot
Former First Lady Michelle Obama speaking during the opening night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention on Aug. 17, 2020.

*While appearing on “CBS This Morning,” the former First Lady (Michelle Obama) shared her reaction to Derek Chauvin’s trial and shared why she and President Barack Obama issued a rare statement on the verdict.

“The goal is to let leaders lead. But in certain times, people, you know, look to us often. ‘Well, what do you think? How do you feel?'” Mrs. Obama told CBS‘ Gayle King when asked about the verdict. As we previously reported, the Obamas released a statement after the verdict saying the Minnesota jury “did the right thing” in convicting Chauvin, but added that “true justice is about much more than a single verdict in a single trial.”

Mrs. Obama went on to say, “We know that while we’re all breathing a sigh of relief over the verdict, there’s still work to be done. And so we, we can’t sort of say, ‘Great. That happened. Let’s move on,'” she told King. “I know that people in the Black community don’t feel that way because many of us still live in fear.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Quavo & Saweetie Dodge Legal Bullet: Ex-couple Won’t Face Charges for Elevator Fiasco / VIDEO

Previous articleBrideisha Harness-Parker: Founder of New Orleans Youth Coalition Determined to Create Refuge for Kids 
Next articleEdward James Olmos Stars in ‘Walking With Herb’ – Talks Golf, Faith, and Taking Second Chances
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO