*If you enjoyed Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight when they participated in a Verzuz event last fall, you’ll be thrilled to know they are reuniting for DJ Cassidy‘s Mother’s Day special set of “Pass the Mic” to air on BET tomorrow, Sunday 9pm Eastern.

“I’ve been wanting to ask Patti LaBelle to do [‘Pass the Mic’], and I’ve always had this dream of having a Mother’s Day episode, so I saved that call, and I’m so happy I did. If you’re having Patti LaBelle, it’s only right that you have Gladys Knight,” says Cassidy.

Cassidy lays out why it was important to him to have the 2 legends participate in the Mother’s Day event.

“They represent the epitome of love and all that is motherhood and womanhood. I could not have put on the celebration without them,” Cassidy said. “They exude the spirits and feelings of emotion and love.”

The DJ told Page Six the event will feature 15 artists, including Vanessa Williams.

“I’ve passed the mic to 153 legendary R&B and soul artists since I created it last year. This one is special and unique in many ways because it’s celebrating mothers and women. It’s going to be ballad-centric… some of the most iconic ballads of all time. We will all rock side to side with hands in the air, and that’s what’s going to make this show special,” Cassidy said.

TLC, El DeBarge, Boyz II Men, Chaka Khan, Bobby Brown and Jodeci are some of the artists who have participated in previous episodes. Cassidy, originally a New Yorker, who now lives in LA, said he’ll be watching this one on FaceTime with his mother and grandmother, who live in NYC.

“It’s a 30-minute special. Turn the lights down low. Light the candles and turn your music up loud,” he said.