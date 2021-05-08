Saturday, May 8, 2021
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Check Out Whittington Still (‘Missing You’) You’ll Swear it’s Phyllis Hyman! / LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
0

Phyllis Hyman (Pinterest)
Phyllis Hyman

*First, there will never be another Phyllis Hyman.

The singer, who died from a suicide in 1995, possessed a signature voice that was deep, sultry, unique, pure, passionate, brilliant, and sassy when necessary.

That said, if there is a second coming of Phyllis Hyman, songstress Whittington Still may be the one well on the way. Whittington is a talented vocalist who powerfully unleashes on her newly released ballad “Missing You.”

Whittington’s vocal texture, coloring, and phrasing are strikingly similar to Phyllis in many ways. Some who have heard Whittington’s “Missing You” say she channels the vocals of Phyllis Hyman in the song.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Three of Stacey Abrams’ Romance Novels Set to be Reissued

Listening to Whittington sing, it’s evident that she’s a student of R&B and neo-soul music who has studied the likes of Phyllis Hyman and Jill Scott. Yet, there’s a level of individuality that Whittington has carved out to stand out on her own.

Phyllis Hyman was incredibly comfortable singing jazz, R&B, pop, Broadway hits, and other genres in grandiose ways. Whittington Still appears to have that same versatility.

Is Whittington Still the second coming of Phyllis Hyman? Listen to “Missing You” and judge for yourself.

Whittington Still - Phyllis Hyman
Whittington Still – Phyllis Hyman

Previous articleA Report Card on Race in the Music Industry to be Released in June
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO