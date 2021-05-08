Check Out Whittington Still (‘Missing You’) You’ll Swear it’s Phyllis Hyman! / LISTEN

*First, there will never be another Phyllis Hyman.

The singer, who died from a suicide in 1995, possessed a signature voice that was deep, sultry, unique, pure, passionate, brilliant, and sassy when necessary.

That said, if there is a second coming of Phyllis Hyman, songstress Whittington Still may be the one well on the way. Whittington is a talented vocalist who powerfully unleashes on her newly released ballad “Missing You.”

Whittington’s vocal texture, coloring, and phrasing are strikingly similar to Phyllis in many ways. Some who have heard Whittington’s “Missing You” say she channels the vocals of Phyllis Hyman in the song.

Listening to Whittington sing, it’s evident that she’s a student of R&B and neo-soul music who has studied the likes of Phyllis Hyman and Jill Scott. Yet, there’s a level of individuality that Whittington has carved out to stand out on her own.

Phyllis Hyman was incredibly comfortable singing jazz, R&B, pop, Broadway hits, and other genres in grandiose ways. Whittington Still appears to have that same versatility.

Is Whittington Still the second coming of Phyllis Hyman? Listen to “Missing You” and judge for yourself.