This Fox News Host Couldn’t Let a 6th Grader Praise President Biden Without a Snarky Response (Watch)

Brian Kilmeade - Fox News
Brian Kilmeade interviews 6th graders on Fox News Wednesday, May 6, 2021

*Fox News host Brian Kilmeade acted more like a 12-year-old than the 6th graders he was interviewing Wednesday morning for a segment on “Fox & Friends.”

When one 6th grade boy credited President Joe Biden’s pandemic response, Kilmeade couldn’t let it go without clapping back in a douchy tone crediting former president Donald Trump instead.

“I am not in school yet, I’m still learning fully virtual. But next week we are going into in-person school Monday and Tuesday,” said the middle schooler, named Mason. “And I think that the way that our new president is handling things is a very good way, and we would have not gotten to this if it were still the last president,” Mason added.

Kilmeade responded: “Really? That’s hard to believe … the last president was saying I want every kid back in school.”

Watch below:

Fox News has been complaining for months about remote learning and school reopening issues, framing it as a problem with public schools in blue states lagging behind private schools in getting kids back to in-person instruction.

“Kids across the country are stuck learning on Zoom and begging to get back in the classroom,” Kilmeade said to kick off the segment.
“Don’t blame yourself,” he told a first year high school student at another point in the segment. “Blame your politicians and your unions.”

