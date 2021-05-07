Jesse Williams Confirms ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Exit After 12 Seasons

*Dr. Jackson Avery is saying goodbye to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

Jesse Williams, who has played the plastic surgeon since season 6 on “Grey’s Anatomy,” will appear in his final episode, titled “Tradition,” on May 20, ABC announced Thursday.

“I will forever be grateful for the boundless opportunities provided me by Shonda, the network, studio, fellow castmates, our incredible crew, Williams, 39, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE, referring to creator Shonda Rhimes.

“As an actor, director and person, I have been obscenely lucky to learn so much from so many and I thank our beautiful fans, who breathe so much energy and appreciation into our shared worlds,” continued Williams.

READ MORE: Dr. Ian Smith Slams Tamron Hall for Refusing to Have Black Professionals on Her Talk Show [WATCH]

“The experience and endurance born of creating nearly 300 hours of leading global television is a gift I’ll carry always. I am immensely proud of our work, our impact and to be moving forward with so many tools, opportunities, allies and dear friends,” he said.

Vernoff called Williams “an extraordinary artist and activist.”

“Watching his evolution these past 11 years both on screen and off has been a true gift,” said Vernoff, who became showrunner in 2007. “Jesse brings so much heart, such depth of care, and so much intelligence to his work. We will miss Jesse terribly and we will miss Jackson Avery — played to perfection for so many years.”

Williams, meanwhile, told PEOPLE in February that the long-running medical drama won’t be ending anytime soon.

“I remember six years ago being like, ‘Yeah, two more years makes sense,'” he said. “And then two more years, and then two more years. And I made a joke earlier that Grey’s is like betting against Tom Brady — you just don’t do it.”

Williams added: “If it was easy to keep a show going on this long, this many hours, this many episodes a season, this many seasons, everybody would do it.”

“Grey’s Anatomy” airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.