Erica Mena Threatens to ‘Beat’ Wendy Williams Over Comments About Her Messy Marriage [VIDEO]

*Erica Mena has threatened to snatch Wendy Williams’ wig for talking smack about her pregnancy and marriage in a new episode of her talk show.

Taking to her Twitter account, the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star made clear that she’s ready to serve a beat down to the TV host down. On Wednesday (May 5), Erica wrote, “At this point, let’s link up so I can beat your a**.” She added, “Your ex husband didn’t do a good enough job.”

Mena’s tweet was in response to Williams noting how Erica and her hubby Safaree Samuels are always “fighting and threatening divorce.”

“Safaree and Erica Mena are having another baby,” Williams told the audience, as reported by Ace Showbiz. “They announced it the other day and a lot of their fans commented that they shouldn’t have another child together.”

She added, “Anyway, the thing about these two is that they’re always fighting and threatening divorce,” Wendy said, noting that Erica and Safaree put all their business out in the streets.

“I don’t know much about you Erica, but I know Safaree enough. Y’all need to stop fighting and threatening divorce so much. And, you all need to grow up and grow into being parents. And if you don’t wanna be married, then just get divorced and co-parent,” Wendy continued. “Babies don’t save marriages, but good luck with at least your first six months.”

We previously reported, Safaree and Erica announced earlier this week that they are expecting baby #2! The couple shared the exciting news on Monday via an Instagram post showing off Mena’s baby bump. The couple is already parents to 15-month-old daughter Safire.

Earlier this year, Safaree took to social media to announce that he was done with married life and ready to call it quits with Erica. In the tweet, he said, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes,” and added, “and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I end up in jail over some dumb s**t. Nobody is worth my freedom.”

Mena replied, “Since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person. And not just with me but your only daughter.”