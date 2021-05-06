*Back in April, we reported that Quavo and Saweetie were being investigated for their big fight that went down last year. (Scroll down to watch the fight.)

The video which made its rounds on social media showed Saweetie swinging on her now ex-boyfriend Quavo before he throws her to the ground. Cops wanted to meet with both parties, separately, to discuss what went down. At the time, sources said their elevator fight could’ve been considered an instance of domestic violence, where both parties are in the wrong. But cops were looking to determine what happened before and after the elevator fight,TMZ notes.

According to the updated report by the news site, neither of them will face criminal charges for their elevator altercation. Law enforcement sources tell the news site that the case was referred to the L.A. City Attorney’s Office, which declined to file charges. It was said that based on the evidence — surveillance video of the then-couple in a physical confrontation — there was no likelihood of a conviction for either party.

