Chicago Officials Find ‘Significant Deficiencies’ in Botched Police Raid of Anjanette Young

*The Chicago police oversight agency found “significant deficiencies” in policy and training and nearly 100 allegations of police misconduct while investigating the raid on the home of Anjanette Young.

We previously reported… Chicago police burst into Young’s apartment with guns drawn, handcuffed her and forced her to stand naked as an all-male team of mostly white cops searched the home in 2019. As it turned out, the cops raided the wrong house — a common occurrence in the city.

“I’ll never forget it. February 21st,” Young said. “[I] had undressed in my bedroom, getting ready to get comfortable. And then I hear these loud slams.”

Anjanette said she grabbed a jacket right as the cops burst through the front door with their guns pointed.

“Before I knew it, there was a swarm of police officers,” she said. “They had these big guns, long guns with scopes and lights… I thought they were going to shoot me.”

READ MORE: Chicago Police Handcuffed Naked Woman During Wrong Raid [VIDEO]

Young said officers yelled at her to put her hands up, so she complied, causing the jacket to fall to the floor.

Per Blavity, the COPA did not publicly detail the deficiencies, but they were outlined in a report submitted to Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, who will decide whether to bring administrative charges against the officers. The COPA will release the report’s findings after Brown’s review, according to the report.

“I can just remember crying and yelling, ‘Please let me put my clothes on…you have the wrong place,” she said. “I can see it all over again…I can see them walking around my house and feeling like, feeling humiliated.”

The number of Chicago police raids on homes has steadily fallen since 2019, when officers conducted a bungled search on the apartment of Anjanette Young, according to a recent report from City Hall’s inspector general. https://t.co/ottug08Boq — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) May 6, 2021

Police raided her home acting on a tip from an informant about a 23-year-old man with ammunition and a handgun. But CBS 2 found they didn’t do sufficient research, which would have revealed (through publicly available information) the address of the suspect they were in search of was listed address across the street from Young’s home.

“It just felt like they didn’t even consider me a person or had any concern of who may live in the home because they didn’t even check,” Young said. “Everything about that apartment is in my name.

“If they had done any front end research,” she continued, “I think I would never be sitting here telling this story.”

The officers eventually let her make a phone call, and she phoned Reverend Ray Hawkins, the associate pastor at her church. When he arrived on the scene to console her, he found Young “shaking and crying” and “totally in the nude [during the raid].”

“…Just the humiliation. The total dehumanizing of a person,” Hawkins told local reporters.

Young’s case is among dozens of innocent victims who have been traumatized by wrong/botched police raids.