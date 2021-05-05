WATCH: Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut Dish About Her ‘Mysterious’ Character in Thriller Series ‘Cruel Summer’ [EUR Exclusive]

*We caught up with actress Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut to dish about Freeform’s new psychological mystery series “Cruel Summer,” which premiered with a two-hour event on April 20.

Per press release, from executive producer Jessica Biel (“The Sinner”), “Cruel Summer” follows two young women: Kate Wallis, the popular girl with a charmed life who one day goes missing, and Jeanette Turner, the nerdy wannabe who is accused of being connected to Kate’s disappearance. All signs point to Jeanette’s guilt, but is Kate really who she seems to be? Set over three summers and told through shifting points of view, the series challenges perception and follows how one girl can go from being a sweet outlier to the most despised person in America.

How does Chestnut fit into the mix? Her character Ashley was introduced in last night’s episode, as the grounded, polished, cool, intellectual older step-sister of Kate. But viewers beware, Chestnut tells us in our exclusive interview that Ashley has a few secrets of her own when it comes to Kate and her nemesis Jeanette. Hear Chestnut explain it via the clip below.

The series also stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Michael Landes, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Blake Lee, Allius Barnes and Brooklyn Sudano.

“Cruel Summer” airs Tuesdays, at 9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT on Freeform, and the day after it airs you can stream it on Hulu.