Tiffany Haddish Reveals She Once Donated Eggs When She Was ‘Really Hard Up for Money’

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com
*Tiffany Haddish has revealed that when she “was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

Speaking to E!’s Daily Pop, Haddish recalled being desperate for money before the fame, so she donated eggs, PEOPLE reports.

“I don’t wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, ’cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” the comedian said. “And I already gave up — here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

“So who knows, I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!” she joked.

Haddish also revealed that she is “taking parenting classes now to adopt” a child someday.

“I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk,” she shared. “I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

When Haddish chopped it up with her boyfriend Common last November on his Mind Power Mixtape podcast, the actress noted that she wants to “share everything that I know with” a kid.

“I just want to bring to them survival skills, share everything that I know with them,” said Haddish, who was placed in foster care as a child. “I definitely want to either foster kids or adopt and get them at, like, 7 — where they know how to use the bathroom already on their own, they can communicate, they can tell you they’re hungry. They should have some kind of manners, and if not, they can learn ’em.”

“Between 6 and 10, get them right in there, because you can mold their mind,” she added. “They’re still malleable in a lot of ways until they’re 21, that’s what I think.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

