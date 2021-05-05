Three Women of Color to Join ‘Sex and the City’ Revival Coming to HBO Max

*HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival is in the works with the title “And Just Like That…”, and three women of color are reportedly joining the original cast.

Per Harper’s Bazaar, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are set to return but Kim Cattrall won’t reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

“I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Parker teased of the upcoming series in an Instagram video.

“Anything is possible….Meet you there!” wrote Davis. Nixon posted, “You, me, New York…anything is possible.”

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Parker revealed that the pandemic would “obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in. … And how has that changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

READ MORE: TV One’s ‘URBAN ONE HONORS’ Will Spotlight Women Leading the Change on Sunday, May 16 at 9/8c

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

She continued, “I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what’s happening in the world]? I’m so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.”

Harper’s Bazaar writes, “The SATC reboot writers are “dramatically expanding Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte’s social circle” with about half a dozen new characters” According to TVLine, three of them will be women of color, all series regulars.

“[EP Sarah Jessica Parker and King] are trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys previously hinted to TVLine of the new iteration. “So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

Bloys also noted that Parker and Showrunner Michael Patrick King “didn’t want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast” because “it’s not reflective of New York. So they are being very, very conscious about understanding that New York has to reflect the way New York looks today.”

The release date of the limited series is still unknown.