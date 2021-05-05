Wednesday, May 5, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

This Woman Smuggled A LOADED GUN into Prison in Her Vagina! (Don’t Try This At Home)

By Fisher Jack
0

Amy Wilhite
Amy Wilhite Missouri inmate who smuggled gun in her vagina sentenced ten years jail

*You really make these things up: A Missouri woman who smuggled a loaded gun into a county jail by hiding it in her vagina has been sentenced to a decade in the slammer!

According to TooFab, Miss Amy Wilhite, 39, pleaded guilty to sneaking the 4-inch revolver into Boone County jail on Feb. 14. It was was said that the firearm was loaded with five rounds when Wilhite brought it into the lockup!

Now you’re probably wondering how she got away with this in the first place? Well, according to the report, police and jail guards somehow failed to detect the gun, which was eventually found by authorities 17 days after Wilhite was sent to jail on separate gun and narcotics charges, the report said. Wilhite eventually admitted to having the gun during questioning. However, she claimed she was actually holding it for another inmate.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith Vows to Get in ‘Best Shape of My Life’ in New YouTube Series

Previous articleBLIND ITEM: The Wannabe Emperor of the World
Next articleGay Rapper Lil Nas X is Not Worried About ‘Alienating’ Straight Fans
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO