This Woman Smuggled A LOADED GUN into Prison in Her Vagina! (Don’t Try This At Home)

*You really make these things up: A Missouri woman who smuggled a loaded gun into a county jail by hiding it in her vagina has been sentenced to a decade in the slammer!

According to TooFab, Miss Amy Wilhite, 39, pleaded guilty to sneaking the 4-inch revolver into Boone County jail on Feb. 14. It was was said that the firearm was loaded with five rounds when Wilhite brought it into the lockup!

Now you’re probably wondering how she got away with this in the first place? Well, according to the report, police and jail guards somehow failed to detect the gun, which was eventually found by authorities 17 days after Wilhite was sent to jail on separate gun and narcotics charges, the report said. Wilhite eventually admitted to having the gun during questioning. However, she claimed she was actually holding it for another inmate.

