The Final Encore of Tina Turner’s Last Concert Happened On This Day in 2009 [EUR Video Throwback]

*Tina Turner thought she was ready to retire in 2000. She launched a farewell trek that year dubbed “Twenty-Four-Seven Tour.” It was that year’s highest grossing tour in North America with $80.2 million banked, according to Pollstar, and at the time was the fifth highest grossing tour ever in North America.

But eight years later, at 69-years-young, Turner decided to hit the road again to mark her five decades in music. The “50th Anniversary Tour” featured all of the hits from her career, compete with choreography, hi-tech lighting and a ton of background dancers. Turns out this really would be her farewell tour, a 90-show trek that started in Missouri, where she first performed with Ike Turner and the Kings of Rhythm.

Ike and Tina launched their first tour in May of 1958 at Club Imperial in St. Louis. The “50th Anniversary Tour” launched Oct. 1, 2008 at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri. The tour wrapped on May 5, 2009, at the Sheffield Arena in Sheffield, England.

All of Tina’s greatest hits were of course included in the stage show, including “Proud Mary,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” “I Can’t Stand the Rain,” and “Private Dancer.”

Proud Mary – May 5, 2009, Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England



I Can’t Stand the Rain – May 5, 2009, Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England



Below is her performance of “Be Tender With Me Baby” from her final night in Sheffield. It’s a relatively obscure track from her 1990 album “Foreign Affair.” But the song will forever carry weight as her final live concert performance, captured by a fan in the audience.

Be Tender With Me Baby – May 5, 2009, Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England



The North American leg of Turner’s “The 50th Anniversary Tour” played 37 sold-out performances, earning over $47.7 million. The big wheel kept on turning with the European leg, where Turner played 47 sold-out performances and earned over $84.8 million.

“The 50th Anniversary Tour” was the 9th highest earning tour of 2009. Here’s more highlights from the final night, 12 years ago today.