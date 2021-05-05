Wednesday, May 5, 2021
Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘High on the Hog’ Series About Black American Soul Food [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
*Netflix has dropped the trailer for the upcoming four-part docu-series “High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America,” which features food writer Stephen Satterfield embarking on a vibrant and powerful culinary journey alongside chefs, historians, and activists that celebrates the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African

The official Netflix synopsis describes the series as on a culinary journey that ventures from Africa to the deep south. “High on the Hog” is adapted from food historian Jessica B. Harris’ book of the same name, the immersive four-episode docu-series — part culinary show, part travelogue — follows  Satterfield as he meets the chefs, historians, and activists who are keeping centuries-old traditions alive. Over Western African stews, soul food, barbecue, and fine dining, the series, directed by Academy Award winner Roger Ross

Williams, reveals an expansive, eclectic culinary history shaped by slavery, the Civil War, Juneteenth, and present day. It’s a story of Black America’s resilience, enduring creativity, and vital contribution to America’s kitchen.

Check out the trailer above. 

READ MORE: Netflix Drops New Trailer for ‘Yasuke’ Anime Starring LaKeith Stanfield

Executive producer/director Roger Ross Williams said part of the inspiration behind the series was his desire to “connect that past to this incredible food scene going on in the country right now,” he said, noting that he was intrigued by “the vibrancy of the Black culinary scene in America and all of these new, young, exciting chefs and food bloggers. In all my work, I want to connect the past to the present and make it relevant.”

Williams also embedded a message of activism into the food show. 

“I think activism and food go hand in hand. For so long Black people weren’t a part of the culinary scene in America. They had to forge their own way. Their dishes had been appropriated, never given credit where credit was due,” he explained. 

“So there’s a certain feeling amongst the Black food bloggers and chefs that they’re taking back that credit. They’re taking this dark history and creating these beautiful, incredible meals. Almost every episode ends with them taking that history and celebrating the resilience of Black people. No matter what was thrown at us, we managed not only to survive, but to thrive and to create a new culture that then everyone wants to be a part of,” Williams added. 

“It’s the story of Black people in America. It all feels very much part of the racial reckoning going on in America and the world right now. Reclaiming our contribution to this country is also about reclaiming our culinary contribution. Because what is food? It brings people together. 

“High on the Hog” drops May 26 on Netflix.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

