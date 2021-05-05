Lamar Odom Shares Tribute to Late Father in Instagram Post

*Lamar Odom took to Instagram on Monday to share a touching post about his father Joe Odom, who died last month.

“I appreciate every single one of you for sending me good energy,” Odom wrote in an Instagram post. “Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters.”

The former NBA star and his father reportedly patched up their strained relationship before Joe’s passing. Per Page Six, the Odom men reportedly had a fallout when Lamar’s ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, allegedly kicked him out of his home and refused to keep paying his rent following Odom’s overdose at a Las Vegas brothel in 2015.

Check out his full IG post below.

“She disrespected me. She decided to kick me out of my home when Lamar was in hospital in Nevada,” Joe, who was a veteran, told The Post in 2016, saying his son had covered his $4,000 rent for 10 years.

“I just wish I could be at his side in LA to support him, but Khloé doesn’t want me there,” said Joe, who was forced to leave his Los Angeles home for Brooklyn.

“I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it,” Lamar wrote in his IG post on Monday. “Now the work begins, I have a legacy to leave,” he concluded.

Odom’s mother died of cancer when he was 12 years old.