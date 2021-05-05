Wednesday, May 5, 2021
HomeNews
News

L.A. Times Taps ESPN’s Kevin Merida As New Executive Editor

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
Kevin Merida / Twitter

*The Los Angeles Times on Monday announced that Kevin Merida will be its new executive editor.

Merida, 64, has built a lengthy career in newspapers, including 22 years at the Washington Post before joining ESPN in 2015 to lead the sports culture show “The Undefeated.” He also worked at the Dallas Morning News and Milwaukee Journal. 

“Kevin possesses a clear understanding of the rigor necessary for independent journalism and how to translate that journalism to multiple platforms,” the newspaper’s owners, Patrick and Michele Soon-Shiong, said in a statement. “He also shares our passion for the unique opportunity we have to build the L.A. Times into a media enterprise with a distinct West Coast point of view.”

Merida replaces Norman Pearlstine, who stepped down late last year, per The Associated Press.

READ MORE: The Pulse of Entertainment: Rapper Lil’ Hyste Releases New Single, ‘Pandemic’

“I am excited to be the next executive editor of the L.A. Times, and will bring with me an open heart, a penchant for experimentation and a fiercely competitive spirit,” Merida said in a statement. “Looking forward to partnering with new colleagues and soaring to greater heights together.”

 Per Variety, in 2020, Merida received a lifetime achievement award from the National Association of Black Journalists and was elected to the Pulitzer Prize Board. As managing editor at the Washington Post, the publication won four Pulitzer Prizes.

“Kevin has the vision, the skill and the depth to master any situation in which he finds himself,” said Jacqueline Jones, a professor at Morgan State University’s School of Global Journalism & Communication, who worked with Merida at the Post. “More importantly, though, he is the kind of leader folks want to work with. He is organized, thoughtful and focused and has the ability to make it seem effortless, the latter a skill I greatly admire.”

The Times is choosing a Black editor after last year publishing a lengthy apology for having “a blind spot, at worst an outright hostility” toward the city’s nonwhite population.

Previous articleNetflix Drops Trailer for ‘High on the Hog’ Series About Black American Soul Food [WATCH]
Next articleAnother Spirit Airlines Passenger Brawl: Latest Beatdown Happened in Detroit After Issue on Plane (Watch)
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

Apple News

Mo’Kelly Pays Tribute to Aretha Franklin in Song (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO