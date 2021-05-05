How Phillies’ Odubel Herrera Got His Foot Stuck in the Outfield Wall (Watch)

*Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera got stuck in a wall Tuesday night and could do nothing but watch as a home run ball sailed over his head.

According to SI.com, the Phillies held a sizable lead over the Milwaukee Brewers after scoring five runs in the bottom of the third. The game proceeded into the fourth, fifth and sixth innings without anyone scoring. But, lineup chaos early in the seventh threatened what could’ve been a runaway victory for Philadelphia as umpires denied relief pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, who was called up from the minors earlier in the day. He was apparently not on their lineup card.

The Brewers scored four runs at the top of the seventh with Jackie Bradley Jr.’s 411-foot homer sending Herrera into the wall, where his foot got stuck between the padding as he attempted to jump and get the out. Phillies outfielder Matt Joyce had to trot over and help Herrera free the extremity.

Watch below:

Odubel Herrera gets stuck in the wall, and the Phillies are trying to lose this game. pic.twitter.com/g5SaFl4JFp — VHS (@VanHicklestein) May 5, 2021

Despite the mishap, the Phillies went on to beat the Brewers 6-5.